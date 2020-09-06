Events The left-wing management right this moment weighed instead of Li Andersson’s deputy minister of training

Details about the efficiency as a successor to Andersson’s maternity go away is predicted in the course of the afternoon.

Left Alliance the get together authorities is assembly right this moment to search for a deputy minister of training Li Andersson (left) for maternity go away.

The get together authorities makes a proposal to the joint meeting of the parliamentary group and the get together council. The date of the joint assembly just isn’t but identified. Data on the efficiency might be anticipated in the course of the afternoon.

Andersson, who’s chairing the get together, introduced on Wednesday that she was pregnant.

“If all goes nicely, my partner Juha and I’ll have a toddler across the New Yr,” Andersson wrote on Fb.

Andersson has mentioned that he’ll attempt to maintain his ministerial place till the Christmas holidays, however one other individual might be elected for the spring.

He seeks to hold out his work as get together chairman with the help of vice-chairmen. The Vice-Presidents of the Left Alliance are Jussi Saramo, Minna Mikkinen and Jouni Jussinniemi.