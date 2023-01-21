Parties | The Left Alliance demands smaller teaching groups and more money for education

The party plans to present its half-a-billion-euro cut list this month.

Left Alliance does not intend to participate in the government after the spring elections, which does not promise to strengthen the funding of education.

The party also does not participate in a government that does not keep education free.

The top goal of the Left Alliance for the next government term is to ensure a comprehensive reform of learning support.

The party proposes 200 million euros for this, which will, among other things, reduce the number of teaching groups, increase small group teaching and increase the number of special education teachers.

Chairman of the Left Alliance and Minister of Education Lee Andersson demands actions to prevent segregation and inequality in his speech instead of empty election promises.

In addition Andersson proposes to increase the permanent portion of the state grant intended to strengthen equality and equality in early childhood education and basic education to 80 million euros.

“This government has restored the honor of education by strengthening education resources at all levels and by implementing the historic reform of compulsory education. However, the fact is that there is no time to correct decades of mistakes in one season. That’s why it’s important that education resources are taken care of in the future as well,” Andersson said at the party council meeting of the Left Alliance on Saturday in Helsinki.

Left Alliance will publish its election program later in January.

However, Andersson opened up the party’s program a little at the press conference held on Saturday. The party’s main goals are reducing inequality and combating climate change.

The party says it will present a program that enables investment in education and the development of welfare services, but also measures to adjust the public finances.

Andersson’s according to which the party will adjust the economy with around three billion euros.

“Our framework will be based on tax reforms of 2.5 billion euros and direct cuts of half a billion euros,” says Andersson. Tax reforms are divided into tax increases and tax subsidy removals.

“The list is smaller than many others, because in our opinion, emphasizing the balancing goal on welfare services and low incomes fits exceptionally poorly in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”

Andersson says that the party’s focus is on fair taxation.

“According to the Ministry of Finance, Finland’s total tax rate will decrease in the future if no new decisions are made.”

The Left Alliance on the list, the key source of income is the tightening of dividend taxes for owners of unlisted companies.

Andersson criticized the coalition for how vague its cut list is. On the coalition’s cut list, only a quarter of the savings it promised will be collected, he said.

Basic Finns’ surgery lists are completely lacking in concreteness, he said. In this he was on the same lines as the chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo In an interview published by HS on Saturday.

Andersson also wondered why education resources have been continuously cut until this government, even though learning results have decreased and segregation has increased in Finland for more than 20 years.

According to Andersson, the family background affects the learning results more and more strongly, which can be seen especially in the weaker learning results of students who speak a foreign language.

Party is concerned that previous cuts in higher education funding are now reflected in higher education tuition fees. Maintaining free education also in the next election period is a threshold issue for the left-wing coalition.

“In a situation where Finnish education is threatened above all by inequality, we should not be discussing tuition fees. And not about whether children with an immigrant background are to blame for lower learning outcomes. Children are not wrong – the education system is if it cannot adequately meet the needs of different learners,” Andersson said.

Working conditions and pay in early childhood education must be improved and the number of trainings increased, the Left Alliance demands.