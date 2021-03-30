Parties The Greens would consider cyclical earnings security – Ohisalo: “Then it is useless to struggle when work is simply not available”

On Tuesday, the Greens presented their ideas for achieving the government’s employment target. According to the party’s less than two years of age could be given a free early education for a period of half a year of part-time basis.

Among other things, the party proposes that earnings-related unemployment security be made cyclically dependent: Security would be extended when there is less job available and shortened when there are many vacancies in the region without filling vacancies.

“This would be a fair model for the employee. Then it is pointless to struggle when work is just not available, ”the party chairman Maria Ohisalo said at a news conference.

The Greens believe should think also that children under two years of age be given a free early education for a period of half a year of part-time basis. This would improve the ability of parents of young children to take up work, the party believes.

“Incentives to work should be improved by improving young children’s access to employment,” Ohisalo said.

Ohisalo did not, for example, present the details of his proposal on earnings security, for example, but he said the idea should now be developed further.

He also did not comment on the cost or employment implications of the proposed measures.

According to Ohisalo, the government must go through what different means of employment can pay for and what kind of employment effect the different means would have.

For example, the Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (middle) has insisted, that the employment measures to be taken should now include those that unequivocally strengthen public finances.

For example, the Economic Policy Review Council drew in a recent report attention to the fact that some of the employment measures already decided by the government increase public spending, which reduces their ability to strengthen public finances.

Government decisions on the next employment measures are due at the mid-term debate in April.

The government has promised to make decisions during the election period to create 80,000 jobs by the end of the decade. About 30,000 of this pot has been made, according to government bills, and about 50,000 have not been made.

Admittedly, some economists have questioned the readings because the government has at the same time made decisions that undermine employment.

The Greens consider it desirable to increase the labor force, for example, by bringing 80,000–100,000 more work-related immigrants to Finland compared to the current forecast.

According to the party, wage subsidies should be developed for immigrants so that they can also develop their language skills.

Ohisalo said on Tuesday that asylum seekers often play a big role in the immigration debate. At the same time, he forgets that a significant part of those who come to the country also move to Finland for study and family reasons.

There is great potential, especially for those coming for family reasons, which remains untapped, he stressed.

Ohisalo also raised the proposal of Minister of Finance Vanhanen a separate state fund for research and development.

Ohisalo thinks the idea is interesting and worth further discussion within the government.

The Greens emphasize that funding from a possible fund must not replace budget funding, but should come in addition to it.