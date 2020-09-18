Parties The Greens will hold their party meeting starting on Saturday at a distance, a new program of principles will be decided on Sunday

The program will begin on Saturday with speeches by Maria Greisalo, Chair of the Greens, Jenni Pitko, Chair of the Parliamentary Group, and Alviina Alametsä, Member of the European Parliament.

The Greens the two-day party meeting will begin on Saturday at 10 p.m.

The meeting will be held remotely so that the speech will be conducted from Hernesaari, Helsinki.

The program begins with the Greens, the president, the interior minister Maria Ohisalon, Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Jenni Pitkon and and a Member of the European Parliament Alviina Alametsän after which the Party Conference will discuss the new program of principles and initiatives.

The previous policy program was adopted in 2012.

Chairman In his keynote address, Ohisalo is also expected to comment on how the party managed to pursue its goals in the budget debate, for example in emissions compensation, taxation of heating fuels such as heating fuel oil and peat.

At its summer meeting in Lahti, the Green Government Group divided its goals for combating climate change and poverty into five means – cutting environmentally harmful subsidies, reducing transport emissions, halving poverty, raising educational attainment and extending careers and increasing the workforce.

At the time, the government group was strongly in favor of removing the so-called pension pipeline, as long as investments in coping at work, mental health services and lifelong learning were increased.

Again the policy program and initiatives are due to be decided on Sunday.

The meeting is scheduled to end on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Green Party Conference has 402 voting representatives.

The party meeting can be followed at: www.vihreat.fi/live