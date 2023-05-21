Parties | The Greens, who have lost their support, have at least three problems, says the researcher

What lies ahead when the greens go in search of their lost support? The Greens have at least three problems, says the researcher

When the greens will gather at their party meeting in a few weeks to choose a new party leadership, there will also be a raw reflection on future steps.

The next chairman of the Green Party has a huge job to do to raise support. In April’s parliamentary elections, the Greens collapsed and lost seven MPs compared to the previous group of twenty representatives. The new chairman, Saara Hyrkko or Sofia Virtawill be revealed in June.

Where from should the greens clarify their line and start searching for their lost support under the leadership of their new leader?

“The task is twofold. The future party leadership must assemble the Greens’ own, internal ranks. On the other hand, it must be able to reform the party and think about what greenness is in this time and what is the message to get voters who have left the ranks to come back,” says the University researcher. Jenni Karimäki from the University of Helsinki.

It is not possible to know exactly why the Greens did not reach voters in the April elections. Was it because the Greens’ message did not get through to the voters, or was it because the content of the message was not pleasing or was the message unclear, Karimäki ponders.

He expects the party’s internal discussion also about the past government period and about who and what kind of lines there is room for in the party. There are enough points of view that can be reconciled.

“Part of the membership is of the opinion that it’s time to go back to the roots with a stronger green. But there are also those who think that the profile needs to be brightened in other areas of politics, for example in economic issues.”

Jenni Karimäki, University researcher at the University of Helsinki.

From party selection and the research manager of Taloustikkusmas, who has a doctorate in dividing lines Jussi Westinen points out, first of all, that the Greens have been profiled strongly, even too much, as a women’s party. Westinen says that the spike in the results of the Greens in the 2019 elections was based on the fact that about 20 percent of women voted for the party. Now the support among women returned to the usual level, but the difference is still large compared to men.

“The intersectional feminisms and other strongly gender-related themes that have entered the agenda emphasize the feminist profile. This will appeal to some voters, some will not. There is a clear challenge in that.”

Second the point is that in order to increase their current seven percent support, the Greens cannot profile themselves only on environmental issues or as defenders of minorities. For example, in the spring election debates, the economy was emphasized over many other themes.

“The eternal problem of the Greens is how it becomes a relevant party in social and health policy and economic issues. They have been important to the electorate for a long time,” says Westinen.

Jenni Karimäki also estimates that economic and social policy will come up in the internal discussion of the Greens.

“Perhaps the goal is to separate from, for example, the Sdp and the Left Alliance.”

Third as a problem, Westinen lists the fact that the Left Alliance has successfully challenged the Greens on their core issues in the Greens’ core areas.

“The Left Alliance is an attractive option, especially for young people, among whom the Greens have lost their support.”

All in all, the left-wing parties have interesting times ahead of them, as the chairmen of the Greens and Sdp will change soon. Also from the Left Alliance Lee Andersson has announced that he will no longer seek another term as party leader.

“The palette is quite open. What kind of profile does each of these three parties set out to create and how attractive is the chairman. Here, the Sdp and the left-wing coalition have had a researched advantage in recent years,” says Westinen.

Economic Research Research Manager Jussi Westinen.

Provided association leader Petteri Orpo can form a government with the current negotiators, the Greens will remain in the opposition. The Greens have good experience with strong opposition politics after the party left the government in 2014 and moved to the opposition after its then chairman Ville Niinistön under.

His followers Touko Aalto said fresh after his election in the summer of 2017 that he believed that the Greens, which had gathered good support, would be the Prime Minister’s party in the coming decade. At the moment, the path to the prime minister’s party seems unlikely.

The current MPs of the Greens are placed in the four fields of the value map prepared based on HS’s election machine, mainly compared to the left and liberal lower wings.

Research manager Westinen points out that there would be better room for a liberal, but right-wing side. Broadly speaking, the value worlds of voters have developed in the last decades in such a way that tolerance and liberalism as well as environmental awareness have increased.

“The chips are basically there, but no increase comes automatically,” says Westinen.

On the greens is no longer the only party with ownership of environmental issues, as many other parties also consider sustainable development and the fight against global warming to be important. Environmental awareness still fits the image of the Greens perfectly, even too well.

“The electorate perceives climate issues as the bread and butter of the greens. But another thing is how the Greens would manage to talk to citizens about this theme,” says Westinen.

In his opinion, the greens should get to the level of citizens better than they are now.

“So that there is no feeling that instructions are given from ivory towers that are not in line with the feelings of the people.”

Jenni Karimäki reminds us that the Greens are among the parties that are associated with the word arrogance in opinion surveys. The need to be more approachable instead of proclaiming and preaching has also been recognized within the Greens, says Karimäki.

“The message of the Greens is that citizens should somehow change their own behavior so that it is more in line with the demands of the earth and nature. It is sensitively interpreted as the greens telling how other people should live. And this is the image that the other parties have tried to feed,’ Karimäki laughs.

Westinen from the report of the extensive survey carried out by the previous employer, the research institute E2 Tukkuski, it appears that 80 percent of Finns already feel that their lifestyle is sustainable. In addition, about 60 percent of the survey’s respondents considered the public debate to be blaming ordinary people.

It is a problem for the Greens, because in the light of the research data, citizens are irritated by the moral superiority that emerges in the case of the Greens, Westinen describes.

“There is an ideal of a perfect citizen who lives as he teaches and always chooses the right morally and ethically, and now all citizens should be able to do this. Getting down to the level of citizens is essential in politics.”

The greens two members of parliament from the second term, namely Hyrkkö and Virta, are therefore running for chairmanship. Many well-known party figures refused the honor. For example, the chairman of the parliamentary group said no Atte Harjannea climate expert who has returned to parliament Oras TynkkynenMember of Parliament Jenni Pitko and the current Minister of the Interior of the Ministry of Supply Krista Mikkonen.

“You can’t avoid the thought that it doesn’t look terribly good. It doesn’t create an attractive and dynamic image of the party if, for the most part, the names considered strong in advance announce that thanks, but no thanks,” says Karimäki.

On the other hand, there are more people willing to become vice-presidents.

The profile of both presidential candidates has been relatively low in their first parliamentary term.

“Since they were not exactly in the focal point during the last four years, it also enables a critical approach to the previous years and can help the internal discussion,” says Karimäki.

On the other hand, the downside is the lack of wider recognition.

“There is more work to be done from the point of view of raising support,” he continues.

There are also tough financial times ahead, because after the election loss, the funding of the Greens will drop. Change negotiations are underway at the party and district offices.