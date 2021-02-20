Parties The Greens reprimanded demars for scrapping VR’s commuter fleet

Ohisalo pursues the goal of carbon neutrality for all municipalities and a new protection area for each municipality.

The Greens vice chairman Jaakko Mustakallio criticizes the work of SDP ministers in developing local rail transport. Mustakallio asked in the party delegation why the Minister of Corporate Governance Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) allows VR to scrap usable commuter rolling stock that could be used in Tampere, Oulu, Turku or Lappeenranta.

“Local train traffic is a silver bullet for smooth everyday life and reducing traffic emissions,” Mustakallio said in his speech.

Mustakallio also asked why the Minister of Transport Timo Harakka (sd) allows the preparation of a nearly ten-year purchasing service agreement between the Ministry and VR, which does not enable smooth commuter train traffic elsewhere in Finland. In Mustakallio’s opinion, the aim is to circumvent the dissolution of VR’s monopoly agreed in the government program.

“I demand that the demars be prepared to give us the provinces, like the HSL area, the right to tender for train operators and own their own rolling stock,” Mustakallio said.

The Greens have set a goal that the number of Finns in commuter train traffic should double from one million to two.

Chairman Maria Ohisalo argued that all Finnish municipalities should strive for climate neutrality. Today, about half of the municipalities have set this as their goal.

“I think the goal should be for all municipalities to be carbon neutral by the 2030s at the latest,” Ohisalo envisions in his speech.

The Greens have devised a hundred means list, which could combat climate change in municipalities.

“Not only from the perspective of energy, but also from the perspective of transport, construction and many other municipal services,” Ohisalo said.

In addition, Ohisalo said that the Greens are working to establish at least one new nature reserve in each municipality during the next term.

Helsingin Sanomat publishing on Friday in the survey support for the Greens had fallen 0.7 percentage points to 9.9 per cent. The change from the previous poll fits into the margin of error, but the Greens dropped out of the parties fifth, after the center.

“Of course, being on the board is not always the place where support is best raised,” Ohisalo admitted.

However, according to Ohisalo, the atmosphere in the election campaign is good and a lot of programming and openings have been done.

“I believe in” that a good result is obtained in municipal elections and the best election result is ever sought.

In the 2017 election, the Greens advanced nearly four percentage points and garnered 12.5 percent of the vote, enough for 534 council seats.

According to Ohisalo, the situation in the nomination is promising and the party is ahead of the situation four years ago. When the party nominated 2,600 candidates in the last municipal election, the goal is now to reach a higher level. According to Ohisalo, there are now about 2,000 candidates, and they have also been received in municipalities where the Greens have not previously participated in municipal elections.