Saturday, November 26, 2022
Parties | The Greens gather for their party council meeting – Live broadcast of Ohisalo’s speech around 10:15 a.m.

November 26, 2022
in World Europe
At the meeting, the Greens will also present their parliamentary election campaign.

Green gathers on Saturday and Sunday for its party council meeting in Helsinki.

The council approves the immigration policy program and deals with updates to the agricultural program. On Sunday, the council will also hold a referral discussion on the parliamentary election program.

Chairman of the Greens, Minister of the Environment and Climate Maria Ohisalochairman of the parliamentary group Atte Harjanne and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will speak at the party council meeting from 10:15 a.m. HS shows the speeches live.

Party council is the highest decision-making body of the Greens between party meetings.

At the weekend, the center and the Christian Democrats will also gather for their party council meeting.

