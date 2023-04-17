Parties | The Green Party will start the change negotiations

Due to the election loss, party support will decrease by about a third. The estimate of the need to reduce personnel costs is approximately 10 personnel years.

In the parliamentary elections The Green Alliance, which has experienced a defeat, starts change negotiations at the party office and in the constituencies’ offices.

The state assists parties with party support, which is distributed based on the party’s MP seats.

The number of Green MPs fell from 20 to thirteen, which means half of the funding will be reduced by about a third.

“The goal is to adapt the party’s activities to the new economic framework. The estimate of the need to reduce personnel costs is about 10 personnel years,” reads the announcement sent by the Greens on Monday.

“The Greens’ economy is facing major adjustment measures due to the election loss. The situation is difficult for both party employees and party activists,” says the party secretary Brother Liikanen in the bulletin.

Green currently employs 38 people. The change negotiations that have started include all permanent employees who are employed by the party or employees who replace permanent employees.

The invitations to the negotiations have already been sent on April 12. Negotiations began on April 17.

The negotiation period is six weeks from the first negotiation meeting.

Read more: “Perfect people building nests for rooks” – This is how the greens themselves fueled their collapse

Read more: Maria Ohisalo is leaving the position of chairman of the Green Party