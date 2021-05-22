Parties The Future of Rural Affairs: Matti Vanhanen resigns as Minister of Finance next week

As expected, Annika Saarikko, the chairman of the city center, will take his place.

I’m downtown Matti Vanhanen will step down as finance minister next week, he says Future of the countryside.

As expected, the chairman of the center is taking the place Annika Saarikko.

Vanhanen and Saarikko talk about it in a joint interview with the magazine.

Saarikko says he will convene the party’s decision-making bodies next Wednesday. In this way, the change of minister could take place towards the end of the week.

Vanhanen considers the moment of abandonment to be natural, so that Saarikko can immediately get involved in the preparation of next year’s budget.

“Here are two natural moments of leaving. Either last fall after the budget debate or now after the framework debate. I did not know in advance that EU funding decisions would have to be taken at the same time. The latter will not be praised very much, ”Vanhanen said.

Saarikko will not yet reveal who will replace Saarikko as Minister of Science and Culture. According to him, the matter will be discussed at a meeting of the parliamentary group and the party government on Wednesday.