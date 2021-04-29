Parties The Coalition Party’s office moves to Ostrobotnia in Etu-Töölö

The Coalition Party has held its party office in Kamppi for ten years.

Coalition Party in the autumn, the party office will move to Bota, ie Ostrobotnia’s house in Etu-Töölö, Helsinki.

The Coalition Party has held its party office on the Elementary School Street in Kamppi for ten years.

Chairman Petteri Orpo signed a lease agreement with Ostrobothnia Ostrobothnia on Thursday.

“Ostrobothnia is an excellent home for the Coalition. Inside these walls, there are room for historical moments, and it’s great that Bota is now becoming part of the party’s story as well. Here, the traditions are combined with modern facilities that will better serve the Coalition’s activities in the future, ”Orpo praised in the press release.

At the same time, the Coalition Youth Association, the Coalition Women’s Union and the student union Tuhatkunta are also moving into the house. The house, built by the Ostrobothnian associations, was inaugurated in 1912 and is also known as the founding place of the jazz movement.