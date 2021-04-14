Parties The Coalition Party wants an 80 percent employment rate in Finland by 2030

In next week’s framework strife, the opposition party hopes for decisions to stagger earnings and expand local agreement.

Coalition calls for an 80% employment rate in Finland by 2030. According to the party, this would mean 300,000 additional employees.

On Wednesday, the party released its economic policy guidelines for the 2020s. At the same time, the Coalition sent its greetings to next week’s mid-term quarrel to the government, which it urged to return to the fiscal spending framework. Party chairman Petteri Orpo thought this was a big challenge because he said the government had increased fixed spending a lot.

“It is a question of whether the governing parties will offset whether the central party will offset the fact that the same two irresponsible lines of economic policy will be continued for the next two years, that is, no real reforms will be made,” Orpo said.

The opposition coalition called on the government, among other things, to step up earnings-related unemployment security, extend the possibility of local bargaining to all jobs, and reject the government-prepared sote reform.

In addition, the party would raise the maximum amount of the household deduction to 5,000 euros. The maximum household deduction often advocated by the Coalition Party is currently € 2,250 per person.

The party also needed to boost investment in research and development and recapitalize universities by EUR 1 billion.