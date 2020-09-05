Parties The Coalition Party elected Petteri Orpo as chairman for the next term, there were no opponents: “I am annoyed at how irresponsibly Finnish affairs are now handled”

Other elections for the Coalition Party Conference will be made on Sunday.

Coalition Party the party assembly elected the current chairman on saturday Petteri Orpon for a further period. Orphan had no contenders.

Born in Köyliö, Satakunta, Orpo, now from Turku, has led the Coalition Party since 2016. He challenged the then sitting chairman. Alexander Stubbin and ousted him from the number one position in the party. The orphan was now elected for a two-year extension.

Orphan will take the party to next spring’s municipal elections. In his introductory speech, he admitted that the result of the 2019 parliamentary elections was disappointing despite one additional seat, especially when the Coalition did not end up in the government.

“I am angry at how irresponsibly Finnish affairs are being handled now. It motivates me to continue, ”Orpo said.

According to Orpo, the Coalition Party must be able to tell the people even more clearly that it is an alternative to the “irresponsible policy of the left-wing government”.

According to Orpo, the goal of the Coalition Party in municipal elections is to take first place. A nationwide victory will be settled in the cities, Orpo said. According to Orpo, the Coalition Party must take this place in those cities where the mayor is elected.

According to Orpo, the municipal elections will pave the way for the parliamentary elections and also the presidential elections in 2024.

Orphan, 50, has been a Member of Parliament since 2007. He holds a Master’s degree in Political Science.

Orpo is a long-standing politician with experience in a variety of positions of trust. Among other things, he has led the Coalition Party’s parliamentary group and been the Executive Director of the Coalition’s Southwest Finland District.

Orpo was the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry in Stubb’s government in 2014–2015. Juha Sipilän In the (central) government, he first served as Minister of the Interior in 2015–2016 and as Chairman of the Coalition Party after becoming Minister of Finance in 2016–2019.

“The Coalition is a job and a way of life for me,” Orpo said to the party assembly in his introductory speech.

MPs are available as vice-chairmen of the Coalition Party Antti Häkkänen, Elina Lepomäki, Anna-Kaisa Ikonen and Mari-Leena Talvitie. Three of them will be chosen.

Current Vice President Sanni Grahn-Laasonen withdraws from his post.

In addition, on Sunday, representatives are elected to the party council and the chairman of the party council. The Member of Parliament competes for the position of the chairman of the party council Heikki Autto and Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Pia Pakarinen.

The Coalition Party Conference will be attended by about 500 voting party conference representatives. Some of them are remote.