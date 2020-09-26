Parties The Coalition of the Orphan Government on Sote Reform: Passing would be a disaster

The round of opinions on the government’s proposal ended on Friday. It received rigorous feedback and numerous requests for correction.

Opposition party Coalition Chairman Petteri Orpo strongly criticizes the government’s proposal for social and health care reform. For him, the success of the reform would be a disaster for the future of Finnish social and health services as well as municipalities.

“It is our job to put pressure on this reform to remain there in the desk box of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health,” from which it has come.

The round of opinions on the government’s proposal ended on Friday. It received rigorous feedback and numerous requests for correction.

“The feedback is a gruesome read. Cities, companies and experts in various fields are critical of the model, ”Orpo said in a speech to the party council on Saturday.

For him, the model as such does not reduce costs or improve access to care. The main reasons are the very extensive restrictions on the activities of private and third sector actors and the shortcomings of the funding model.

“The worse you treat people,” the more money you get.