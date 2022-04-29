Saturday, April 30, 2022
Parties The Christian Democrats support Finland’s NATO membership

April 29, 2022
The Party Council confirmed the position of the Party Board, according to which NATO membership will strengthen Finland’s security.

Christian Democrats The party council has almost unanimously supported Finland’s NATO membership.

The proposal in favor of membership in the party government was voted on, and 43 of the 50 members of the party council supported NATO membership. Six members objected and one abstained.

The NATO issue was discussed at an extraordinary remote meeting of the party council. The actual meeting of the party council will be held in two weeks.

