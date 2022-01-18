Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Parties The Blues will change their name to a Finnish repair shop

January 18, 2022
The party chairman says the Correctional Movement is a party that runs a market economy and wants to lower the tax rate.

About basic Finns detached Blue changes its name to a Finnish repair shop. The party chairman told the matter Petri Roininen On Twitter on tuesday.

In his tweet, Roininen says the Correctional Movement is a party that runs a market economy and wants to lower the tax rate. According to him, the party is a matter for entrepreneurs, small investors and all enterprising people.

Roininen also chaired the Sininen.

He told me about the name change earlier Evening News.

.
Recommended

