Parties | The blue-black movement aiming for the elections is openly racist and fascist

Chairman Tuukka Kuru does not answer the question of whether the party condemns the extreme consequences of fascism, such as the genocide of the Jews.

To the party register this summer, the blue and black movement (SML) that hurt has become an organization that gathers the Finnish extreme right. It is backed by people from the radical wing of the former basic Finns’ youth organization, the street patrol group Soldiers of Odin, as well as from the defunct neo-Nazi organization Pohjoimaisen Vatarintaliikki (PVL).

The Sinimusta movement says that it aims to nominate candidates for all constituencies in the spring parliamentary elections and that it is aiming for at least one MP seat. It is also organizing the extreme right-wing Suomi herää demonstration in Helsinki on Independence Day.

The party describes itself as a “pro-Finnish” and “recognizing white racial identity” movement. Doctor of research Tommi Kotonen from the University of Jyväskylä says that SML’s thinking has strong features of classical anti-modern fascism.

Fascism is an extreme right-wing, authoritarian and nationalist ideology born in Italy at the beginning of the 20th century. It is commonly associated with a dictator to Benito Mussolini. It is estimated that at least one million people died due to Mussolini’s dictatorship. It is considered an extreme form of fascism Adolf Hitler Nazi Germany. About six million Jews died in the Holocaust carried out by the Nazis.

Kotonen considers the registration of SML to be the most important change in the Finnish far-right field since the abolition of PVL in 2020.

“Its importance can be thought through the fact that it is currently an organization that works towards the public. They have parliamentary elections ahead of them, so it is clear that this will happen. And maybe they can now be seen in a way as gathering the extreme right, if PVL was such an organization before.”

Blue and black movement defines Finnishness through biology and ethnicity. The chairman of the party, who had an influence on the former basic Finnish youth Tuukka Kurun according to the party’s purpose is to “protect Finns as an ethnic group”.

“We are a party that maintains racial identity. In other words, we can be considered a racist right-wing radical movement to the extent that we do feel that Finns are more valuable than foreign nations.”

According to Kuru, SML can also be considered fascist.

“If we are talking about a movement that is anti-capitalist, nationalist, emphasizing the mixed economy, corporatist, which terms are usually given to fascism, then I guess it is close to that.”

To the question of whether the party nevertheless condemns the extreme consequences of fascism, such as the genocide of the Jews, Kuru refuses to answer directly.

Tuukka Kuru speaks at Suomen Sisu’s press conference in Helsinki on Independence Day, December 6, 2016.

The Sinimusta movement has said on its website that Kuru is suspected of inciting against a national group. The reason is the tweet he published in 2020, in which he commented on male circumcision by writing that “criminalizing Judaism actually sounds pretty good.” Kuru does not consider himself guilty of a crime. The case has moved to prosecution.

When asked about the party’s anti-Semitism, Kuru answers by saying that it is “anti-Zionist”.

According to Kotonen, anti-Jewishness has been a part of some interpretations of radical nationalism from the beginning. Anti-Zionism differs from anti-Semitism in that it was initially aimed at the creation of a Jewish nation-state.

“It can still refer to, for example, opposition to Israel’s nationalist politics, if the terms are often mixed up and used for the same purpose as a manifestation of general anti-Semitism.”