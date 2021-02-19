Parties Terhi Koulumies, who has risen against the Helsinki Coronal Line, justifies his resignation decision – strong support for the opening of secondary education in the city government

The Coalition Party MP Terhi Koulumies said yesterday that he was resigning from the Helsinki City Government.

Coalition Party Member of Parliament and Helsinki City Councilor Terhi Schoolgirl said on Thursday he would resign from the city government.

The reason for the resignation is the decision of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group that secondary schools will partially switch to contact teaching in early March.

The schoolboy says that he has long experienced a contradiction between Helsinki’s coronary actions and his own thinking, but the decision to teach contact was a decisive thing for him.

“I think I should rather take more limitations on the use, but since I’m only a little of this opinion, I thought it best to give way to the city government,” Koulumies says.

In the view of the schoolboy, the epidemic should be tried to be completely suppressed by imposing restrictions so strict for some time that the epidemic would fade away. He says that in addition to the policies of the metropolitan area, he is disappointed with the policies of the state management.

Mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) justified the contact teaching decision at a press conference on Thursday on the grounds that the disadvantages of a long-lasting distance learning period outweigh the benefits.

According to the coordination group, the disadvantages of distance learning are accumulating, especially for students who are already in a vulnerable position. According to the group, there are also increasing challenges for those students who have not previously needed support.

The schoolboy believes that more support should be given to young people with distance learning, rather than all students switching to contact teaching. According to him, the decision now made puts the health of young people at risk. He says he is also disappointed with the recent decision to open up hobby activities for children and young people.

“The health of children and young people is not being protected here now. Just look at the mortality rates, but the long-term form of the corona can come at any age. ”

According to the Department of Health and Welfare (THL), the risk of severe coronavirus disease is low in basic healthy children and adolescents. No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Finland under 20 years of age.

Although The schoolboy resigned from the city government, the city government is not directly behind the transition to contact teaching. The matter was decided by the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group, which makes decisions on corona restrictions for the entire Helsinki metropolitan area that are not outlined by the country’s government or the regional government agency (AVI).

In addition to the mayor of Helsinki and the mayors of Espoo and Helsinki, the group includes representatives of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), Avi and THL, as well as senior city officials, such as industry leaders. Thus, for example, the deputy mayors of Helsinki or other prominent politicians do not sit in the group.

In the city government, however, the current corona policies receive support. Leader of the Coalition Council Group Daniel Sazonovin according to the government, there is strong support for the work of the coordination group and city management.

According to Sazonov, there has also been no particular fragmentation within the Coalition Council’s group regarding coronal policies.

Also Deputy Mayor of Culture and Leisure Nasima Razmyar (Sdp) confirms that there has been an almost unanimous view in the city government that restrictions should have been opened for children and young people.

“There is a broad consensus that the burden on children and young people has increased too much in an epidemic. There have been no major political controversies in the city government, ”Razmyar says.

According to Razmyar, assessing limitations is not easy, but a partial transition to contact education is considered essential for learning and the well-being of young people.

“Of course the situation is really awkward. The current figures look bad, and you have to be really careful in front of them. But there has been great concern about the lack of contact teaching. ”

The Deputy Mayor of the Urban Environment Industry has the same position Anni Sinnemäki (green). According to Sinnemäki, a situation where, for example, bars are allowed to be open but young people do not get to school on the spot is unsustainable.

“I think it is absolutely essential that secondary school students have access to contact teaching, albeit through exceptional arrangements,” Sinnemäki says.