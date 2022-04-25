Parties Swedish Center Director Annie Lööf to visit Finland – live broadcast of the press conference

The meeting will also be attended by Veronica Thörnroos, Chair of the Åland Central Party, Anna-Maja Henriksson, Chair of the RKP, Minister of Justice and Sigurður Ingi Jóhannsson, Chair of the Icelandic Progress Party. HS will broadcast Ilta-Sanomat’s live broadcast of the press conference.

Swedish chairman of the center party Annie LööfChairman of the Åland Central Party Veronica Thörnroos and the chairman of the Icelandic Progressive Party Sigurður Ingi Jóhannsson are visiting Helsinki on Monday. The visit will be hosted by the President of the Center, the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko.

The meeting will also be attended by the President of the NCB, the Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson.

HS will broadcast their joint press conference on Ilta-Sanomat at 3 p.m.

Annie Lööf has led the center of Sweden since 2011. The party openly supports Sweden’s NATO membership.

Strike has previously said however, he does not think that Sweden should join unless there is a large majority behind the decision.

He has therefore not shared the view of the local moderate coalition that the bourgeois side would take Sweden immediately to NATO if it won the autumn elections.

According to Lööf, the Social Democrats of the current Prime Minister’s Party should therefore also turn to membership.

NATO support has recently increased in Sweden. According to the latest measurements, the majority of Swedes are in favor of membership.