Political parties spend a quarter more on the campaign for the Provincial Council elections than last time in 2019. GroenLinks, Forum voor Democratie (FvD) and BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​in particular stand out with a relatively full campaign fund. This is evident from a tour of the political editors of RTL News .

Government parties D66 and VVD spend the most on the campaign for the Provincial Council elections on 15 March. Both major parties are allocating more than a million euros for this. For D66 in particular, this is considerably more than in the previous Provincial Council elections, almost 40 percent.

The campaign budget of CDA (250,000 euros) and ChristenUnie (80,000 euros) seems relatively low in the overview. Their campaigns are largely run through the provincial departments and not from the national party coffers.

It is striking that the three opposition parties GroenLinks, FvD and BBB are not much inferior to the largest spenders D66 and VVD. GroenLinks has budgeted 900,000 euros, which is no less than 70 percent more than in the previous Provincial Council elections. FvD spends 800,000 euros, almost as much as in the previous provincial elections, in which the party became the largest.

PVV, PvdA and JA21 did not respond to repeated questions about their campaign budget or refused to provide access.

