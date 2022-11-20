Parties | Sdp presents a new work life education for the labor shortage

The education would not be a degree, but a multifaceted education of at most six months.

Sdp proposes a new, clear legal rule for continuous learning and a new type of working life training for Finland’s worsening labor shortage.

This is part of the party’s program to increase the share of highly educated Finns to 60 percent by the 2030s.

Now the share of those with higher education is about 40 percent. The number has increased by only one percentage point in 20 years.

“With working life training” the party means a new form of education that is not in the form of a degree, and it is short-term and diverse in its implementation.

Diversity means, among other things, that as many people as possible can participate in it within the framework of their own life situation.

The training would be a maximum of six months. Education organizers would include, among others, vocational schools, universities of applied sciences, universities and liberal arts educational institutions.

Training should always take into account what has already been learned, so that there is no duplicate training.

Sdp’s the first vice-president told about the education policy guidelines Niina Malm and party secretary Antton Rönnholm In Lappeenranta at the Sdp party council meeting on Sunday.

“Currently, on-the-job training is mostly aimed at senior employees and secondly at lower employees, but clearly less for employees,” says Malm.

According to Sdp’s program, everyone should have the right to personnel training. The law must define, among other things, livelihood during studies.

“Education should always meet the needs of working life,” says Rönnholm.

The relationship to the market-based education provision must also be defined in law.