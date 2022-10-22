Parties | Sdp does not accept the cutting pace and tax reductions presented by the coalition

We still have to wait for concrete figures for the Social Democrats’ election speeches. According to Sdp’s Mäkynen, the party is not embarking on a “stupid” cut policy.

Next spring as the parliamentary elections approach, interest rates, inflation and energy prices are on the rise.

Finland’s government debt has also grown rapidly during the corona years. While the coalition that is at the top of the polls has presented significant spending cuts, the social democrats’ camp is just outlining the election program and economic policies.

The coalition has proposed that the state should cut spending annually by around one billion euros for the next two election periods. The proposal is a receipt for the current government’s budget, which is estimated to have a deficit of more than eight billion for next year. In addition, the party has proposed a two-billion reduction in income tax for the next election period.

Would it Sdp ready to join a coalition government that would cut eight billion?

“It is pointless at this stage to rule out any cooperation in advance. But if you consider that eight billion in two election terms, plus tax reductions of two billion (– –) We will not get involved in stupid politics”, says Sdp’s third vice-president, member of parliament Matias Mäkynen.

The election program of the Social Democrats is just being prepared, and the vice-chairmen of the party do not want to throw their own financial figures into the game.

“This and next winter will largely define the policy line for the following years as well. Now we live in very uncertain times and we have to get through this winter first”, the first vice-president Niina Malm says.

However, the party does not reject spending cuts in principle. Second vice-chairman of the party, minister of development cooperation and foreign trade Ville Skinnari believes that expenses can be reduced for all ministries.

“Right now nowhere in Europe are giant surgeries scheduled for this world situation. It takes patience to look at what the adjustment and savings targets are. Yes, they certainly exist in all sectors,” says Skinnari.

In Mäkynen’s opinion, there is too much talk about surgeries in Finland. He points out that they have also been done in this government period, albeit in moderation. Mäkynen finds it difficult to comment on the upcoming season, because timing is key in adapting.

“It is not possible to take a position on the size category at this stage. The most important factor of all is how deep the recession is or is. The Ministry of Finance’s estimate is that if a growth level of two percent is achieved, the public finances will be secured,” says Mäkynen.

Based on the forecasts, however, two percent economic growth is not expected for the next few years.

The Dems want investments in health care – and failed to do just that

Big in the picture, Sdp’s economic policy does not seem to have changed much. According to Malmi, a broad tax base is still the starting point of thinking.

“It does not mean that taxation is tightened, but that loopholes are patched up so that justice can be achieved,” says Malm.

For example, he pulls systematic tax planning out of a loophole.

The vice presidents find savings through themes familiar to social democrats. Investments in mental health and education and the simplification of the social security system are repeated in the speeches.

“With the SOTE reform, there is still a need to move the service point to primary health care. Now it seems that there is a need for a targeted investment in the availability of treatment, especially in the area of ​​mental health,” says Mäkynen.

Preventive treatment is believed to bring significant cost savings when sickness absences and admissions to treatment are reduced.

“We should finally acknowledge the fact that no government has done it properly. If we invest in prevention, promoting well-being and health, and those investments are made correctly, we will save a huge amount of money,” says Skinnari.

Skinnari admits that the government led by the Social Democrats has not promoted the issue enough either.

“Yes, I admit that Corona came and affected everything. If you look at the provinces and regions, we should have been able to invest more in the welfare economy, the mental health of young people, substance abuse problems and the loneliness of the elderly. It has not been successful,” the minister states.

Investments in education and the green transition

Malm and Mäkynen are campaigning for the green transition as a central part of industrial policy investments.

“We also need the people who work with their hands, that there are jobs for them too. The green transition is an opportunity for us to preserve the usual industrial jobs. Although in the future they will probably look different,” Malm reflects.

Regarding the achievements of the current government, Mäkynen praises the law on the funding of state research and development activities. The Parliament started considering the bill this week. If it goes through, the funding of research and development activities is estimated to increase by 1.8 billion euros between 2024 and 2030.

“It is a historic investment in Finland’s sustainable growth and productivity,” says Mäkynen.

The minister has already considered government negotiations

Ville Skinnari has already prepared for the upcoming government negotiations. He plans to find savings targets in the ministries’ operating methods.

“One thing that I will certainly bring to the next government negotiations is that we need to look at structures. That’s when I talk about the ministries and their internal way of working,” says Skinnari.

The minister gives examples of business policy and export promotion, for example. According to him, there are “far too many overlaps” with regard to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Economic Affairs. He also finds the different operating methods of the Ministry of Labor and the Economy and the Ministry of the Environment problematic.

“Both ministries have made their own climate strategies, for example. Finland can only have one strategy,” says Skinnari.

However, by changing the activities of the ministries, significant savings in the state budget will not be achieved?

“No, but everything brings savings when we join forces. This is a big change in mindset, which also saves resources.”