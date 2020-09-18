Parties Saarikko’s new chairman Saarikko in his keynote address: “Debt gear must not be left on”

Annika Saarikko, who was elected chairman of the center at the beginning of September, gave her first regular speech on Friday. He wanted to brand the center as Finland’s most positive and future-oriented party.

In addition, he wanted to brand the center as “Finland’s most positive and future-oriented party”, whose task is to build bridges in politics.

Speaking of the economy, Saarikko addressed his words directly to the opposition, who introduced the interlocutory question on Friday government employment and economic policies and criticized borrowing during the interest rate crisis.

Saarikko signaled that policymakers need to be able to justify the increase in indebtedness. At the same time, justifications must still be required from those who present opposing views.

“What would be left untreated then? Did you crown the tests? Or securing basic services in municipalities? ” Saarikko asked in his keynote address at the Helsinki Central Library.

He did not speak until a couple of weeks after his election, as the Oulu party conference held at the beginning of September was held shorter due to the coronavirus situation.

The archipelago stressed in his speech that indebtedness can only be a temporary way to buy time to repair corona damage. The resuscitation phase will be experienced this year and next, he said.

“Debt gear must not be left on […] We need to constantly build a path out and think about how to balance the economy when Korona no longer dictates the list of political priorities. I say this strongly: the center is ready for bold reforms, ”Saarikko said.

In addition to increasing employment, structural reforms are needed, the most important of which for the center are the reform of social and health services and social security, he listed.

With regard to public finances, Saarikko mentioned two key goals: The minimum goal must be to stabilize the general government debt ratio in less than 80 per cent of GDP over a ten-year period. In addition, public finances should be strengthened by around EUR 5 billion.

In his speech, Saarikko also visibly extended his hand to his predecessor To Katri Kulmun, which he ousted only after a year of presidency.

Saarikko’s challenge has been to unite the party in the wake of the presidency.

He now referred to the investment program recently presented by Kulmun and said that the center now wants to use it to bring growth to the economy.

Finally, when talking about the economy, Saarikko raised over-indebtedness as a special theme, and reminded of exclusion as a result of the recession of the 1990s.

According to Saarikko, the center wants to push for the removal of default entries once the debt has been paid, so that over-indebted people can get a fresh start. From now on, efforts will be made to prevent indebtedness in the party’s programming.

As one the reason for Kulmun’s loss in Oulu has been considered to be the fact that during his term he failed to use the center’s support for a growth career from historically weak readings.

Fresh In the HS poll support for the center was 10.8 percent.

The archipelago was expected to give clues as to how the center will try to attract voters from now on.

In difficult and uncertain times, the center is “a safe travel companion on the road to change. Rye bread as a snack, ”Saarikko painted.

The archipelago can be interpreted as an attempt to make a distinction between the lines, especially with the basic Finns and the Greens, who have taken up living space from the center when the party field is fragmented.

“We are a party whose machine is not running with anger or bitterness,” Saarikko said.

“We also don’t share lifestyle guidelines from the elite tower.”

He addressed his words separately to young people, who are currently a very challenging group of supporters for the city center and for whom climate themes, for example, are important.

“If you don’t identify yourself under a sign of self-inflicted climate anxiety, but are more interested in halting and resolving climate change, you’re our gang.”

To the center Saarikko grasped the eternal theme of regionalism by criticizing the way in which urbanization is seen as an inevitable phenomenon.

“The place-related debate in Finland in recent years has been based on completely wrong starting points. The only assumption has been a strong continuation of the megatrend of urbanization, like natural law. That may not be the case, ”he said.

“The ideals of Finns’ housing are not coming true now. We live cramped and expensive when many need space. ”

According to Saarikko, the center wants to build a truly multi-place Finland and, for example, drive the realization of duality. The party is launching programming on pluralism.

From the archipelago, the coronavirus era has made it possible to make choices that would not have been possible in the past when the telecommuting leap has now been made.

“We now have an unexpected opportunity to realize Finns’ dreams of living, balanced regional development and sustainable community planning and mobility. I want the now retired to be able to plan the next phase of their lives permanently for their cottage community. I want the young family to dare to move to the root of their own apple tree and implement a rural way of life, ”he said.