Parties Saarikko speaks to the Central Party Council about NATO, saying that he is asking for support for the necessary solutions – Live broadcast in progress

The downtown party council will meet on Saturday and Sunday. It is expected to take a position on the NATO issue.

Downtown the party council will begin its two-day meeting on saturday morning to discuss possible membership in the military alliance NATO.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. with the chair Annika Saarikon political review. HS shows it live.

Saarikko has already said that he will ask the party council in advance to support the state leadership in making the necessary solutions for Finland’s security.

“This includes the possibility of NATO membership,” Saarikko posted on Twitter last weekend.

The party council is expected to give the requested mandate. However, surprises can always come at a meeting.

The question is whether a more clearly positive NATO position would also be possible or whether other options would be put forward.

Read more: The center may surprise and present a more straightforward NATO position than expected on Saturday

Chairman of the Center Party Council Liina Tiusanen comments during the meeting that he considers Saarikko’s presentation wise.

“The chairman of the party, Saarikko, will propose to the party council that it give the state leadership a mandate to make the decisions necessary for Finland’s security. I consider this a wise presentation. The key to the city center is to ensure the safety of Finns in all circumstances, ”Tiusanen wrote On Facebook.

Downtown in the current security policy It is stated that the Center does not support Finland’s military alliance, but wants Finland to keep open the possibility of applying for NATO membership.

“If the alliance were to become topical, it would have to have not only a solid security policy rationale but also broad public acceptance,” the policy says.

Downtown among supporters, support for NATO has grown significantly since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

The previous HS-Gallup according to downtown supporters, NATO support was roughly at the same level as among citizens in general, around 60 percent.

There are also many prominent downtowners told now support NATO membership.

Yle’s poll for members of the party council, almost two-thirds of respondents were in favor.