Parties | Saarikko and Purra debate at the event for political journalists, live broadcast at 2 p.m

Party leaders answer current questions at the event of the Association of Political Journalists.

The center Chairman, Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko and chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra will answer current questions at the event of the Association of Political Journalists starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

HS will broadcast the event live from the Glass Palace in Helsinki.

The party leaders talk about, among other things, how they intend to increase their support in the last months before the parliamentary elections. The event also asks what life in the same government would be like.