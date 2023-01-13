Parties | Purra responds to Marini’s criticism: “I am very proud of the basic Finnish understanding of people and values”

“There is nothing hidden, shameful, or obscure in our value base,” says Riikka Purra, president of Basic Finns, on Twitter.

Basic Finns chairman Riikka Purra comment on the discussion about the party on the messaging service Twitter.

“There is nothing hidden, shameful, or obscure in our value base. We are a nationalist and patriotic party; we defend Finland and Finnishness”, writes Purra.

“I am very proud of the basic Finnish understanding of people and values. Those who distort it may have a gnawing in their hearts.”

Purra’s update was preceded by Friday’s Prime Minister Sanna Marini (sd) a comment he uttered in a debate organized by Politiika journalists. Based on the speeches of some of his MPs, Marin called Basic Finns an “openly racist party”.

HS could not reach Purra on Friday to comment on the matter.

Earlier this week Marin’s Sdp, the Left Alliance and the Greens rejected government cooperation with basic Finns in the upcoming election period. The parties justified their announcements on different value bases with basic Finns.

Parliamentary elections will be held on April 2.