Parties | Prime Minister Marin considers the promotion of work-related immigration one of the most important issues at the beginning of the election period

The coalition’s proposal to increase social security services by billions makes the chairman of the Sdp nervous: “It’s talk.”

Provided it from the chairman of the Sdp, the prime minister From Sanna Marin is closed, the cuts in social and health services will not progress during his shift. Even the thought makes him cringe.

The coalition has estimated in its own election program that structural reforms, such as outsourcing social security services, could save a billion euros.

“It’s bullshit. We already currently have a shortage of resources in the welfare areas”, points out Marin in an interview with the chairman of STT.

Marin believes that social security services can be organized more rationally and efficiently. However, more money is only needed when Finland’s population ages.

“If at the same time it is claimed that there is a huge amount of money that can be taken out of there, then it means nothing more than weaker services and the firing of employees.”

The right-wing parties’ speeches about him are contradictory, when on the one hand they present billions in savings from public services and on the other hand they want to tackle the nursing shortage.

“Nurses do not come to work for free. That is also why it is necessary to ensure that the funding is sufficient.”

Nursing shortage should, in Marin’s opinion, be solved with a purposeful and consistent policy. In addition to pay, working conditions must be in order and employees must be able to influence the content of their work. New employees must be obtained by training and attracting them from abroad.

In order to obtain foreign workers, he would enhance the cooperation between Finnish embassies and local operators. In addition, obstacles related to the practical level should be solved in Finland.

“If there is sufficient education in the country of origin, some of it could be taken into consideration and then fill in the skills gaps. There would be no need to complete a degree from the beginning if you already have the basic skills.”

He thinks there should be flexibility in the Finnish language requirement. In the beginning, for example, English language skills could be enough, and someone who came to Finland would study while working. According to Marin, this could be applied in tasks where you talk less with customers.

“It’s pretty much required that you be a ready-made Finn in order to come to Finland to work in the care sector.”

Marin’s led by the Sdp would like to speed up work-related immigration right at the beginning of the election season.

“It is necessary to focus on it with great energy. I hope that the various parties are committed to it.”

Marin emphasizes that welfare services, economic growth and improved productivity are all dependent on having enough labor in Finland. He doesn’t know how to estimate exactly how much immigration should be increased, but the amount must be significantly higher than now.

“It’s not just about the number, but also about what kind of work-based immigration it is and how we succeed in employing family members and integrating the family into society. This has a big impact on whether people want to stay here and work.”

Correcting unfair practices is important. He considers the recent cases in which working people have been deported from Finland “for completely incomprehensible reasons” to be outrageous.

“It can’t be like this.”

Marin’s Finland has a lot to learn from, for example, Canada in terms of immigration policy.

Canada has a scoring model that it uses to select immigrants who aspire to the country. Should applicants to Finland also be scored?

“What is important is not the score, but how we manage to attract people in general. For some reason, we have this idea that everyone wants to come here. That’s not the case at all.”

He reminds that Finland is not very well known in the world.

“We are not in Canada’s position. That’s why I would focus on attracting, for example, with embassies and local operators.”

According to Marin, there are many attractive factors in Finland that should be emphasized. These include a high-quality early childhood education system, good education, good services and family friendliness.

Sdp it is still not worth waiving the availability consideration.

“We don’t see that it’s a trick to get work-based immigration here.”

Availability consideration means that when an employee abroad applies for a residence permit, it is determined whether there is already an employee from Finland available for the vacant position.

Among the largest parties, the center and the coalition would waive the availability consideration, the Basic Finns would not.

According to Marin, problems related to work-related immigration must also be combated.

“We must increase the resources of supervision, strengthen the position of trade unions, for example by enabling the right of action or by criminalizing underpayment. We don’t want cheap labor here to weaken Finnish working life or for employers to exploit employees.”

Foreigners also need to be better integrated into society, and that requires, among other things, language training and meeting places with locals.

Three the competition for the election victory of the largest party – Kokoumus, Sdp and Basic Finns – seems to be getting tougher in the light of opinion polls. If Sdp is no longer the prime minister’s party in the next election period, is Marinia interested in, for example, the role of finance minister or foreign minister?

“I’m not just speculating on this. The first priority is to conduct an election campaign and present the party’s options. I hope that we can continue the voter’s trust in the elections and that we will be able to hold government program negotiations.”

Are you interested in international assignments?

“I am interested in winning the parliamentary elections and making Sdp the biggest party. That is my future plan.”

Maaseudun Tulevaisuus reported in January that the European Democrats would want Marin to be the next president of the EU Commission. Marin acknowledges such information as news.

“As far as I understand, this kind of discussion is not very lively at the European level at the moment.”

STT asked the party leaders for a photo session with the chairman interviews. The busy schedule doesn’t allow for big releases during the elections, so Marin chose to be photographed in Oodi, Helsinki’s central library, opposite the Parliament Building.

“I go here often with my daughter,” he reasons.

The prime minister has a five-year-old daughter with her husband.

“Of course, as a mother of a small child, I have tried to make sure that there is an opportunity for those moments with my own child and also an opportunity for exercise and seeing friends, varying degrees of success.”

Marin’s work involves a lot of sitting and meetings, and the days get long. He doesn’t think he could do his job without exercise.

“You get relatively more energy from exercise than from sleep.”

How have you managed to combine the demands of family and work life?

“It’s hard to say whether there is a chance to succeed in such a way that life would be perfectly balanced. Work takes up the biggest part of life, and you just have to treat it that way.”