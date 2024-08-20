Senators from PL, PP, Republicans and PSD must vote to overturn the increase in the Interest on Equity rate

Senators from some of the largest benches in the Senate are expected to vote against the increase in the rate from 15% to 20% of JCP (Interest on Equity). The increase is in the substitute of Jacques Wagner (PT-BA) for the tax relief compensation project, which must be voted on this Tuesday (Aug 20, 2024) by the Senate.

Members of at least 4 benches (Republicans, PL, PP and PSD) intend to oppose the section included last week.

The PL leaders, Carlos Portinho (RJ), and the Republicans, Jesus’s Hands (RR), presented requests to vote on the increase separately, in order to facilitate the exclusion of that part of the text.

The leader of the PP, Teresa Cristina (MS), and the leader of the Opposition to the government, Marcos Rogerio (PL-RO), stated that they will support the overthrow because it represents an increase in taxes.

The largest group in the Senate with 15 senators, the PSD will also have votes against the increase in the tax rate.

“There will be great resistance to excluding it from the text and it will happen. The majority is in this position”he said Angelo Colonel (PSD-BA) to Poder360.

Even members of the government in the Senate, the biggest supporters of the measure, say that “the chance of approval is 5”.

JCP “RESURRECTED”

The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner, included in its final report on the tax relief agreement the JPC trigger, with an increase in the rate from 15% to 20%. According to the congressman, this is a “warranty device” to cover the tax waiver, which will be up to R$ 26 billion in 2024. Read the full of the document (PDF – 328 MB).

If the increase is approved, there will be a “noventena” for the additional collection of tax, which will be made from January 1, 2025when the re-taxation of the 17 sectors will begin.

According to the senator, there will be “complaint”, but the Treasury, headed by the minister Fernando Haddadit is not “willful”. There are still no estimated values ​​of how much the increase in JPC may result in revenue.

In 2023, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadasked the economic team to study ways to prevent maneuvers by companies that use JCP to avoid paying IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax).

Haddad’s proposal to eliminate the JCP, however, ended up being watered down in the Chamber of Deputies. Now, the government is “resurrecting” the JCP as a trigger in the tax relief agreement in place of the CSLL.

At the time, Haddad said that billions of reais were “drained” of the public budget with irregular practices. He declared that he benefited “half a dozen companies” that do “tax engineering” of a legal device that is being “abused”.

According to the minister, there are companies “very profitable” that do not declare profits and, therefore, do not pay IRPJ. These companies artificially transform profits into interest on equity.

UNDERSTAND WHAT JCP ARE

The JCP income modality is a way for companies to receive loans from their own shareholders, partners or members (equity, therefore). It remunerates them with interest payments based on the capital invested in the company. Read more in this report.

The JCP was created by law 9.249 of 95which deals with IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Profit). It can be used in publicly traded corporations (i.e., companies listed on the Stock Exchange), privately held companies and limited companies. However, in all these cases, the device is only valid for companies that pay taxes based on actual profit.

The JCP was created under the argument that it was a replacement for what existed before, the maintenance of own working capital, or MCGP. This instrument excluded taxation on inflation that affected companies’ own working capital. And also due to the high interest costs charged by financial institutions.

With the end of the MCGP, companies returned to paying tax on the update of values ​​adjusted only by monetary correction. In this scenario without the MCGP, the higher the inflation, the more taxes are paid. Example: if a company invested R$100 used for working capital, inflation in the period was 5% per year and the capital increased to R$105, it would be necessary to pay tax on this profit of R$5.

The JCP was created to replace the MCGP. Now, if the company invests R$100.00 of its working capital and inflation is 5% per year, at the end of the period the capital will be worth R$95.00. This capital loss is deducted from the amount to be taxed.

In practice, JCP is the interest used by companies to remunerate the capital invested by partners. It is as if the money invested by investors were a loan. This works as an alternative distribution of profits, different from the payment of dividends.

A company that makes a profit can distribute dividends to its partners without incurring taxes on this money. In the case of JCP, when a partner makes an investment in his own venture, he can charge interest on it.

Unlike dividends (regulated by the law 6.404 76 and paid directly to the partners), interest on equity is calculated to reduce the amount of real profit on which the company pays taxes.

In short, the JCP works as a reducer of the calculation base for companies’ taxes.