MDB, PSDB and Cidadania articulate “party” with the militancy of the 3 acronyms; convention that launched her as a candidate was virtual

The parties that launched the candidacy of Simone Tebet on wednesday (27.jul.2022) they prepare a face-to-face event in São Paulo to launch the campaign.

The MDB, PSDB and Citizenship summits organize a face-to-face event in the capital of São Paulo to bring together militancy and launch Simone Tebet’s candidacy with a “party”, as he called it. Whale Rossipresident of the MDB, to the Power 360.

The date and format of the act are still undefined. August 13th and 20th are evaluated. The proximity to Father’s Day (August 14) indicates a preference for the 2nd date.

Convention

The vote that confirmed Tebet began shortly after 10 am and ended at 3:29 pm. She received 262 votes in favor and 9 against. Alagoas and Paraíba, Lula states of the MDB, did not vote.

The event was virtual and, at the party’s headquarters, only a few leaders and the press were present. The remote convention was chosen, as the model saved campaign resources.

Tebet continues without a defined vice. The idea is that by August, the PSDB will have indicated the name of number 2 on the emedebista plate.

PSDB president Bruno Araújo said that the decision is in the hands of Tasso Jereissati. The senator, however, has shown signs that he may not run for office in October.

He has shown resistance to participating in the election and his name has lost strength behind the scenes. Meanwhile, a pure slate of women returned to the discussion, with Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA).

Tasso left open the possibility of being part of the plate. He said he will consider political, electoral and personal factors to make the decision.

Behind the scenes, after the event, Tebet was advised by the president of Cidadania, Roberto Freire, not to take too long to define his vice. She said she should talk to Jereissati as early as this Thursday morning (July 28).