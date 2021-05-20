Parties Poll: Government policy ranks clearly the most supporters of the center parties among supporters of government parties

The ratings given to the government in the surveys have weakened almost across the board since June last year.

Majority Finns rate the government’s policy of controlling the coronavirus as good or very good, says a survey by the Municipal Sector Development Foundation.

Other policy areas receive less praise. According to the survey, the government has been the next most successful in its education policy, foreign and security policy and social affairs.

The most the government is praised by supporters of the ruling parties and least by the supporters of the opposition.

The exception, however, is the supporters of the ruling party center. The majority of them are satisfied only with the government’s corona measures.

In all other areas, less than half of the downtown supporters who responded to the survey rated the government’s policy as good or very good.

Indeed, the party’s responses are closer to the opposition party’s coalition than to other governing parties. The least praise is given to the government by supporters of the center for its employment and taxation policy.

A majority of supporters of the Greens and the Left believe that the government has succeeded in everything but employment policy and in achieving the government’s own goals. The majority of supporters of the Prime Minister’s Party SDP believe that the government has been successful in every area.

In particular, attitudes towards government action to contain the coronavirus and support business have deteriorated. The grades given to the government in matters related to education have also deteriorated.