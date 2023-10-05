Parties | Petteri Orpo does not consider the government parties’ support changes to be dramatic

In Yle’s support survey, the coalition became the most popular party with 21.5 percent.

Prime minister and chairman of the association Petteri Orpo says that he looks at the recent measurement of the parties’ support calmly. He does not see a dramatic change in support. He gave his assessment when he arrived at the meeting of the European Political Community in Granada, Spain.

The opposition party Sdp followed with 20.8 percent and the governing party Perussuomalaiket with 17.5 percent. The support of basic Finns has decreased for four months in a row.

Orpo referred to the government’s tough 6 billion euro savings and reform program, which, according to him, has been the subject of fierce debate. He still considers the support of the governing parties to be important in the big picture.