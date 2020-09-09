No Result
Events Occasion chairmen will focus on, amongst different issues, employment and social reform, stay broadcast at 10 am

September 9, 2020
The panel dialogue is organized by the Affiliation of Finnish Municipalities.

The chairmen of virtually all parliamentary events will likely be debating as we speak at ten o’clock in a celebration management panel organized by the Affiliation of Finnish Native and Regional Authorities.

HS exhibits the chance stay.

The subjects are at the very least employment, social reform and the funds and duties of municipalities.

The panel will likely be attended by the chairmen of the governing events, the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd), Minister of the Inside Maria Ohisalo (inexperienced), Minister of Training Li Andersson (left), Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) and the Minister of Science and Tradition Annika Saarikko (heart) in addition to the opposition chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo and the chairman of the fundamental Finns Jussi Halla-aho.

.

