Thursday, April 15, 2021
Parties Paavo Lipponen to the Democrat: “The SDP has left too big a framework for the basic Finns and the Coalition Party in Parliament”

April 15, 2021
Lipponen needs to stand up for his party.

Former prime minister Paavo Lipponen (sd) criticizes Democrat magazine in an interview parliamentary group of his party.

“The SDP has left too large a framework for the basic Finns and the Coalition Party in Parliament to rage and drive cheap populism,” he tells the newspaper.

During the spring, the Prime Minister’s Party has experienced a slight decline in support polls, with basic Finns becoming the most popular party.

Read more: Yle’s municipal election measurement: SDP support fell to third place

In Lipponen’s opinion, the Social Democrats suffer from the “yes Sanna treats” attitude, which should be got rid of.

“The Prime Minister and the President Sanna Marin has been left too alone. Now is the time for the parliamentary group and the entire party force to stand up and raise their combat readiness, ”he tells the newspaper.

In the interview, Lipponen feels that the government has been successful in the negotiations on the EU’s corona subsidy package. Lipponen criticizes the Coalition Party’s policy of secession from the European “Merkel line” and the support of basic Finns.

.
