Parties | Orpo would use the EU’s common funds to arm Ukraine – “It would be a strong message for Putin and also for the arms industry”

When Ukraine is helped to stop Russia, the prospects of the economy will also be improved, says the coalition’s Petteri Orpo.

The coalition the chairman Petteri Orpon think that the EU’s common funds should be used to arm Ukraine, if they are going to be used for something. Orpo says in the STT chairman’s interview that the EU countries should commit to arming Ukraine together, instead of the countries making support packages only on their own.

“That would be a strong message [Venäjän presidentille] to Vladimir Putin that Europe stands behind Ukraine. In addition, it would be a message to the European arms industry that the EU would use a large amount of funds to arm Ukraine.”

According to Orpo, all countries also start to run out of weapons stockpiles at some point.

Could Ukraine be armed with the EU’s common debt money?

“Here, too, I would primarily look in the direction of existing funds and think about how to finance it with them. When Ukraine is helped to stop Russia, it also improves the prospects of the economy.”

In the next step, Ukraine would be helped in reconstruction. According to Orpo, this would be a positive problem.

“At best, it could even bring a big economic growth boom to Europe.”

Otherwise, Orpo will knock out the plans for any kind of new collective debt of the EU. He emphasizes that the government needs to make clear Finland’s negative position at the EU tables already in the “positioning phase”. According to him, it is too late for the next government, especially since it can take a long time to form a government.

One of the EU debates in the spring concerns how to respond to the gigantic green stimulus package of the United States. It has been feared that it will take away investments from Europe.

Orpo also does not accept the loosening of EU state aid regulations.

“It is harmful for a small country, because we are not capable of the same state subsidies as Germany or France.”

Orpo believes that renewable energy and related solutions can be the future engine of Finland’s economic growth. The goal of the coalition is to make Finland a clean, affordable and reliable energy superpower. According to Orpo, the world is competing more and more for clean energy, and Finland has a clear competitive advantage in that.

“Central Europe has neither energy nor space. We have both.”

in Finland there will be enough wind power and in the future also more nuclear power, when the Nuclear Energy Act is updated to take the small nuclear power law into account. The coalition is also committed to giving a positive decision in principle to all nuclear power projects that meet the safety conditions.

“The government should be praised for the fact that the extension permits for the Loviisa nuclear power plant are moving forward.”

Read more: The Loviisa nuclear power plant can remain in operation until 2050

Orpo estimates that abundant wind power, solar energy and nuclear power, combined with technological know-how, can attract the energy-intensive process and production industry back to Finland.

According to him, such an increase in industry does not have to be in conflict with the emission targets, but on the contrary, it can help to reach them without having to make people’s everyday lives more difficult.

Orpo raises, for example, the steel company SSAB, which has announced that it wants to produce carbon-neutral steel already by 2025–2026.

“Just the fact that one steel company makes steel carbon-neutral” is minus five percent to our emissions, i.e. the same amount as the entire private car industry.

Read more: Already five delays in Olkiluoto in less than two weeks – What is really happening at the power plant?

Coalition has been leading support polls for a long time, but Sdp and Perussuomalaiset are in the lead. At this stage, Orpo naturally does not answer the question of which government partner would be preferable.

Read more: The coalition’s lead is dwindling

Read more: Here you can find HS’s election machine, answer and find your candidate

There are common goals, but with the Democrats’ tax increases and debt policy, the welfare society is deteriorating, according to him.

According to Orpo, basic Finns, on the other hand, are of the opinion that they would rather have less welfare than foreign workers to Finland. In Orpo’s opinion, that is impossible.

“In that case, the elderly will not be taken care of and many investments will not be made, if companies do not get a competent workforce.”

“ “I smiled myself when I saw this in the election program.”

He emphasizes that the coalition wants every person of working age and able to work living in Finland to be at work.

“This applies to Finns and immigrants. We need people with doctoral degrees as well as nurses, welders and public transport drivers.”

Read more: Basic Finns tend to take a hard line – Is it becoming the largest party?

Work related in the coalition’s opinion, immigration should be in one hand, which means that the coalition’s goal is to exceptionally establish a new agency.

“I smiled myself when I saw this in the election program, but the system is too scattered these days,” Orpo smiles.

In addition, the coalition would, among other things, remove the availability consideration, simplify work permit practices and grant a permanent residence permit to a foreign student who has graduated from a Finnish higher education institution.

The goal of the coalition, like many other parties, is that by 2030, half of the age group will complete a university degree. The party would point to the starting places where there is the biggest shortage of talent.

Orpo admits that the goal is tough. He says that he has discussed the matter with Unif, i.e. the rectors’ council of Finnish universities.

“According to them, it can be achieved, but it requires really determined actions. We are committed to the goal, because it is necessary. Otherwise, you won’t succeed in international competition.”

The coalition the threshold issue in the government negotiations is reducing Finland’s indebtedness and getting economic growth to a sustainable career.

“It is impossible to think of the next government as one that would not immediately take steps to reduce debt.”

The coalition would adjust the economy primarily by cutting spending. The party has said, among other things, that it will make social and health services more efficient for a billion euros, for example by increasing shopping services, that it will cut the housing allowance and that it will brake the indexes, except for defense spending, education and pensions.

Index-linked expenses also include, for example, social security benefits, financing of municipalities and welfare regions, and financing of Yle.

According to Orpo, something needs to be cut. However, he denies the criticism of the left-wing parties, according to which the coalition only takes from the poor.

“That’s not true.”

On the other hand the coalition would, among other things, restore the Kela reimbursements for private healthcare that the government removed. The party sees that it is one of the key means of speeding up access to treatment and breaking down queues in social and health services.

“We need the services of the private sector to be involved in service production in a smart way. So that the services are also available to middle- and low-income people, whereas now they are only available to high-income or wealthy people.”

Orpo considers occupational health care to be a functional part of the system.

“We have enough challenges in the war anyway, and the one that works”, is therefore not worth touching.

The coalition solved the shortage of nurses by investing in international recruitment, training, better management and well-being at work.

“Hopefully, salary increases for caregivers will help attract and retain power in the field, but salary doesn’t solve everything.”

Read more: An unfathomable financial skyrocket can lead to an uncontrollable increase in social welfare expenses

In his spare time Orpo is known to like to go for a run in nature with his dogs Taavi and Pessi in his native Turku. He took Taavi with him in the picture, because Pessi has already represented in several election cases.

“Most of the time, I can see my political side with a dark suit on and a furrowed brow. This is the other side of me that leads an ordinary life. Family, nature and dogs are really important to me.”

“Family, nature and dogs are really important to me,” says Petteri Orpo.

In Orpo’s opinion, taking care of the diversity of Finnish nature is also the most important task politically at the moment.

He says that he has been in politics for so long that he has learned to value his own time. Even though the work is especially busy during the election campaign, he needs to get a decent night’s sleep and exercise at least a little.

That’s how he prepares himself for the election exams, where he sometimes looks a bit suffering.

“It belongs to this sport. I am a very issue-oriented politician. I want to solve things and build a better future. Of course, I understand that this includes an election battle. I am also very ready for that, so that I can do what I really like.”