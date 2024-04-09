The list was read in the plenary by the president of Casa Alta, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) this Tuesday (April 9); There is no installation date yet

The Senate Sports Betting CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) obtained the minimum indications to be installed. The commission has 11 permanent vacancies. In total, 8 senators were nominated to be incumbents. There is no date for installation yet.

The list of nominees was read by the President of the Upper House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), this Tuesday (April 9, 2024). The PP and Republican bloc have not yet made their nominations. The installation of the commission was a request from the senator Romário (PL-RJ).

The collegiate will investigate facts related to allegations and suspicions of manipulation of results in Brazilian football, involving players, managers and betting companies.

Romário said in the application (complete – PDF – 342 kB) shows that sports betting generates a lot of money. According to the senator, the possible enticement of players and managers to manipulate results could put the credibility of the games at risk.

With the beginning of the process to install the commission, the Senate repeats the movement of the Chamber of Deputies, which had in 2023 the CPI on Manipulation of Results in Football Games. After 4 months of hearings, the CPI in the Chamber ended its work in September without voting on the final report. The collegiate approved a request for review, that is, more time to analyze the deputy's report Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE).