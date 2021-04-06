Parties News Finn: Sanna Marin is still the most popular party leader, but support has clearly fallen

The popularity of the second most popular Jussi Halla-aho (ps) has also decreased.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) is by far the most popular of Finland’s party leaders, it turns out News Finn from the survey. Marin and who came in second Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) however, support has fallen from a November survey.

In the poll, 25 percent said Marin was the most successful party leader in his job. In November, this opinion was 34 percent.

Halla-ahon now rose to number one with 15 per cent, up from 18 per cent in November.

In March, 1,000 people responded to an online survey conducted by Tietoykkönen. The margin of error is 3.1 percent in its direction.