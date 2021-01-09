Parties News Finn: Jussi Halla-aho considers Antti Rinte’s extremist speeches about basic Finns inferior

According to Antti Rinte, Chairman of the Constitutional Committee, extremist movements are “too often” about people operating on the outskirts of basic Finns.

Basic Finns the President Jussi Halla-ahon considers it worrying that the chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs Antti Rinne (sd) suggests that the basic Finns represent extremism. Halla-aho commented For the news Finn.

Rinne said earlier in Saturday’s release In an interview with a news Finn is concerned about the movement of the Finnish far right.

According to the former prime minister, it is “too often” about people involved in the activities of basic Finns or working on the outskirts of the party.

“You have to start talking about this under your real name and directly,” Rinne says.

According to the slope, there is a significant number of people in Finland who, in an organized and machined way, spread suspicion towards social institutions and politicians and incite hatred.

“I do not in any way rule out the possibility that extremist movements in their madness seek to paralyze the functioning of Finnish society. This really needs to be woken up in both politics and the media, ”Rinne says in an interview.

Halla-aho describes Slope’s allusions as inferior.

“When it comes to avoiding confrontation and trust in democratic institutions, I find it rather worrying that the chairman of the Constitutional Committee questions the legitimacy of an opposition party that legitimately promotes legitimate goals and hints that the party and its half a million voters would represent some kind of extremist.”

Halla-aho says she knows that on the Slope “sometimes the mouth runs ahead of the thought”.

“In that sense, I may leave these inferior allusions to his own value, which is very small, and I will not comment on them any further.”