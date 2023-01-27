Parties | Mykkänen of the Coalition: the greens’ Ohisalo’s debt talk “false misrepresentation”

According to Kai Mykkänen, the Greens must be ready for economic realism in order to create a government in which both the Greens and the coalition are involved.

The coalition chairman of the parliamentary group Kai Mykkänen considers the chairman of the Greens Maria Ohisalon debt talk In the HS chairman’s interview appalling.

“I was appalled by how the Greens consider the adjustment schedule presented by the Ministry of Finance to be too tough,” says Mykkänen.

Read more: The Ministry of Finance is proposing spending rules to politicians that would bring a decade of scarcity to Finland

In the interview, Ohisalo rejects the Ministry of Finance’s proposal that the state finances must be adjusted by nine billion euros during the next two election periods.

“This is a really fast pace,” Ohisalo says in an interview.

The Greens themselves would balance the budget by 2035, when Finland should also be carbon neutral by law.

Read more: The Greens do not want to reduce government spending at the rate proposed by the Ministry of Finance: “A really fast pace”

Specially Ohisalo’s speech that the adaptation could be handled by increasing disadvantageous taxes and removing tax subsidies is surprising.

According to Ohisalo, billions of euros could be collected from environmentally harmful subsidies, such as low tax rates for some fuels.

“When subsidies that are harmful to the environment could be cut and a higher price was placed on polluting activities, we could have an opportunity to lower the taxation of work,” says Ohisalo.

Mute understands that this sounds great, but according to him the claim is baseless.

“During his four years as a minister, hasn’t Ohisalo noticed the Ministry of Finance’s completely unequivocal assessment that the income from taxing emissions will drop drastically, even if there are increases in tax rates?”

“It is a false delusion to claim that we would be able to fix the state economy by taxing pollution. The reason why this fails is positive. Due to the increasing distribution obligation, the share of non-fossil fuels in our transportation fuels is increasing. The share of fossil fuels in production and heating will also decrease.”

Mykkänen reminds that already 90 percent of electricity production in Finland is generated without carbon dioxide emissions.

“There is no such thing as a money shampoo to take from. The coalition is committed to getting rid of emissions, but then it happens that you cannot tax something that is no longer produced.”

Is the coalition even ready to join the government with the greens after Ohisalo’s speeches?

“Let’s hold the elections first. The coalition has not excluded any party, and such a small country cannot afford to do so. If the government is formed under the leadership of the coalition, it is a program issue,” says Mykkänen.

“Finland’s living in debt must be stopped within two election terms. Everyone has to adapt to that. We also take care of the clean energy transition to the goal with reasonable means by guiding business activities. The Greens must be ready for economic realism in order to create a government in which both the Greens and the coalition are involved. However, we are not ruling anything out.”