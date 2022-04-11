Political parties must send the updated list of affiliates to the Electoral Court by April 18. The deadline is yet another formality that must be fulfilled by the parties that will participate in the October elections.

According to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the update must be done through the Party Affiliation System (Filia), in which the party includes the name of the member, the date of affiliation and the voter registration number.

To run in the October elections, candidates must have their membership deferred by the parties by April 2, six months before the election.

The first round will be held on October 2, when voters go to the polls to elect the President of the Republic, governors, senators, federal, state and district deputies. An eventual second round for the presidential race and the state governments will be on October 30th.

