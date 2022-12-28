Basic Finnish district decision-makers also think that the coalition is the most preferred government partner.

Basic Finns has become a favorite of the coalition’s district decision-makers as the next government partner, says Survey conducted by MTV news.

30 percent of the members of the coalition’s district board consider basic Finns to be their preferred board partner.

Even last year, the popularity of basic Finns among the coalition respondents was only 15 percent, according to MTV news.

The feeling is mutual: Even for basic Finns, the coalition is the most preferred government partner. It is considered the best partner by 42 percent of the district decision-makers of basic Finns.

For the Congress the second most preferred government partner is Rkp, which 18 percent of the coalition’s district decision-makers would include in the government.

The third most popular government partner for the coalition members is the current prime minister’s party Sdp. It would be taken as a partner by 17 percent of the members of the coalition. Sdp and the coalition have different views, especially on economic policy.

For basic Finns, the second most popular government partner is the Christian Democrats, and the third is Liike Nyt. Rkp’s popularity as a government partner is round zero.

Opposition party the coalition has been leading opinion polls for some time. According to them, the popularity of basic Finns, who are in the opposition, has grown recently.

Second in opinion polls is Sdp.

The most preferred government partner for this is the Left Alliance with 58 percent support. The second will be a coalition, which would take 20 percent of the district decision-makers as a partner.

MTV news made his survey 28.11.–22.12. in the period between, for the members of the district governments of the four largest parties.

Parliamentary elections will be held in April. After them, the government negotiations will begin, based on which the next government will be formed in Finland.