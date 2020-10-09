Parties Minister Kiuru’s party colleagues praise Finland’s corona actions and criticize the Coalition Party: “The moped of the Coalition’s opposition policy is now out of the way”

Krista Kiuru (sd), Minister of Family and Basic Services, received a motion of censure from the Coalition Party. My own party colleagues criticize the Coalition Party and defend the government’s actions.

Social Democrat party members criticized the Coalition for expressing a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Family and Basic Services To Krista Kiuru (sd). The party’s MPs emphasize that Finland has handled the corona situation relatively well.

Chairman of the party’s parliamentary group Antti Lindtman says on Twitter that the World Health Organization “recommended masks in the spring only for the treatment of patients and did not update its own mask recommendation until June to cover asymptomatic patients”.

“There is more and more information about the disease and its control.”

“Finland is undeniably the world leader in the fight against the corona. The moped of the Coalition’s opposition policy is now on its way! ” Lindtman Tweets.

A metaphor showing off the moped was also put forward by the MP Niina Malm (sd) in plenary. Malm gave his own speech immediately to the Coalition Mia Laihon and Kai Mykkänen following a motion of censure and a statement in support. Malm wonders that the Coalition will make a motion of censure in the midst of a historic budget debate.

“Although Finland has done well in managing the corona by all measures. Did the Coalition Party get out of hand? ” Malm stated in the discussion.

Sdp: n Kimmo Kiljunen again called on the Coalition Party to withdraw its motion of censure.

“Let’s move forward together to get the coroner enemy under control,” Kiljunen said in plenary.

Congressman Hussein al-Taee (sd) said that Finns can praise the fact that Finland has managed the coronary situation well abroad. He also stressed that part of this is due to Kiuru.

Congressman Maria Guzenina (sd) again criticizes the sense of proportionality of the representatives of the Coalition Party.

“In honor of Friday night, they made a motion of censure in the Parliamentary Hall, but after making it out of the Chamber a little embarrassed, they didn’t even stay to listen to the debate,” Guzenina says in his tweet.

Guzenina describes the Coalition’s motion of censure as “a performance by which the Coalition desperately seeks attention for itself”.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) previously announced on Twitter that Kiuru has the confidence of him and the entire government. According to Marin, the government has relied on the latest assessments by health authorities in the fight against the epidemic, and this has also been the case for the mask recommendation.

“Kiuru has performed his duties in a very exceptionally difficult situation,” Marin writes.