Parties | Member of Parliament Karoliina Partanen says that she aspires to become the vice-president of the coalition

23.3. 18:38

The coalition the group of candidates for vice president grew on Saturday, when MP Karoliina Partanen announced that he was applying for the position.

Partanen, originally from Jyväskylä, currently lives in Kuopio. He is a first-term member of parliament from the constituency of Savo-Karelia, and the Savo-Karelia coalition nominated Partas to be the vice-chairman of the party. He is a lawyer by training.

The coalition of the current vice-presidents Antti Häkkänen and Anna-Kaisa Ikonen have announced that they are aiming for a further season.

Instead, the vice president of the party Elina Valtonen does not continue in the task. Earlier, a member of parliament has also announced that he will apply for the position of vice president Mia Laiho From the constituency of Uusimaa.

The leadership of the coalition will be elected for the new term at the party meeting held in Tampere in June. Chairman For Petteri Orpo has not registered counter-candidates.