Parties Member of Parliament expelled from Turku Left Council – Loss of trust and misconduct

Johannes Yrttiaho and Elina Sandelin are said to have completely lost the trust of the rest of the group.

Left Alliance The Turku Council of Directors has dismissed two of its members. In the press release It is reported that city councilors Johannes Yrttiaho and Elina Sandelin was dismissed by unanimous decision.

The reasons for the dismissal are a total loss of trust, inappropriate treatment of fellow members of the council and non-compliance with commonly agreed practices.

According to the press release, the delegation group does not intend to justify the matter further in public.

“Our delegation team will focus on full influence in the future. The people of Turku need a strong left. We will cooperate with other parties when it has the opportunity, without compromising leftist principles. We work to ensure that decision-making is as fair, equal and in the interests of the people of Turku as possible, ”the group chair Mirka Muukkonen notes.

Yrttiaho is also a Member of the Left Alliance. She is Iltalehti has previously received a remark from the Left Alliance parliamentary group after publicly criticizing the EU stimulus package.