Parties Marin thanked Parliament for the decision on the recovery package and rebuked the basic Finns for the related discussion: “Songbooks have been read and fairy tales have been quoted”

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) and the chairman of the opposition party Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho said once again on Tuesday about the EU’s € 750 billion recovery package.

The duo met at an Election Fair online event organized by Ilta-Sanomat. Parliament adopted earlier on Tuesday recovery instrument in its vote.

Marin praised the Parliament’s decision and considered it important for EU countries to recover from the corona crisis.

At the same time, he criticized the basic Finns for the debate in Parliament. The debate on the recovery package dragged on last week due to numerous speeches by basic Finns who opposed the package.

“As for the parliamentary debate, I would not say now that it would be a measure of the most valuable behavior, that hymn books have been read and fairy tales have been quoted and that various texts have been told about the parliamentary speech from there,” Marin said.

“As such, it is true that MPs have the right to speak, but every MP evaluates what is a valuable use, what is such a use that it serves the cause.”

Self Marin assessed the vote, stating that it was good that Parliament was now able to form its position.

“It is about the recovery and recovery of the whole of Europe from this crisis, which has been a very serious historical crisis, both in terms of health and economics, in the midst of which we are still in the middle,” he said.

“It is very important that the European internal market recovers. It is important that we make investments that support the green transition and digitalisation and strengthen the European economy for the future. ”

Marin also said that during the Finnish approval process, he had discussed the situation in Finland with both the President of the European Commission and European leaders. According to him, they have closely followed the formation of Finland’s position.

Halla-aho deplored Marin’s comments about reading fairy tales in Parliament.

“Marin suggests that fairy tales have been read or hymns have been sung from the speaking bowl. Such low-profile comments only show that President Marin has not read the speeches in the Chamber, nor the media. “

According to Halla-aho, individual speeches among hundreds have been raised in public.

“I am very proud of my own parliamentary group. The debate that took place there, although it was one-sided for reasons beyond our control, was generally of a very high quality. ”

Halla-aho also reiterated its view that the talks continued for as long as was to be said, as the recovery package is, in principle, a matter of great importance to the party.

“It is also a question of whether Parliament takes itself seriously. The job of Parliament and MPs is to critically address the proposals made by the government, ”he assesses.

“There are societies, such as China and Russia, where these things are going according to a faster process and there are no unnecessary slowdowns, but I am pleased that Finland does not belong to such societies.”