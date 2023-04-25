Parties | Lindtman is ahead of others in the race to become the new chairman of Sdp – he was the first to get the necessary supporters behind him

According to the party’s rules, the candidates for chairman must be submitted by May 4.

Antti Lindtman (sd) has gathered the necessary ten party departments to support him in the race to become the party’s new chairman, according to the party’s from the website. As the first candidate, he collected the ten party departments required for the chairman nomination.

Tytti Tuppurainen one party department has signed up for support, although Tuppurainen himself has not said that he is seeking the presidency.

According to the party’s rules, the candidacy for party chairman requires the support of a meeting of ten party departments or a voter association of 250 members with voting rights.

Candidates for party chairman for the advisory member vote must be submitted by May 4.

Sdp elects a new chairman Sanna Marini successor at the party meeting to be held in Jyväskylä in September.

Told about it earlier Democrat.

For now There hasn’t been much support in the party for Marin’s successor.

Member of Parliament, Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru said the message service on Twitter that he is still considering whether he will pursue the presidency of the Sdp. He said he would make a decision soon.

Also ministers Tytti Tuppurainen and Timo Magpie did not directly take a position on whether they are interested in the position. Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari has said that he does not rule out the possibility of the presidency.

Members of Parliament, among other things Nasima Razmyar, Matias Mäkynen and Niina Malm have said that they are not seeking the position of chairman.