Monday, August 5, 2024
Parties | Liike Nyt elected a new party secretary

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2024
in World Europe
Petteri Redsven is a 48-year-old entrepreneur.
Petteri Redsven is a 48-year-old entrepreneur.

Shop Now has chosen as his new party secretary Petteri Redsvenin. Redsven is an entrepreneur and CEO by profession, Liike Nyt says in its press release.

48-year-old Redsven is from Lahti. He is currently the chairman of Liike Nyt Häme district and chairman of the party council. Redsven was the party’s candidate in the European elections.

“Unemployment is on the rise, spending is increasing and the state is still rapidly getting into debt. There is no information about economic growth. Growth and putting things in order will be our main themes towards the upcoming municipal and regional elections,” says Redsven in the press release.

To the party the chairman Harry Harkimon according to which the number of welfare areas should be reduced from the current one.

“The number of regions should be reduced and in-house doctors should be introduced. Why, for example, did Uusimaa have to be divided into regions? In this reform, we are only playing a political game and playing with people’s health,” says Harkimo in the press release.

