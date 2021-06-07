Parties Länsiväylä: Timo Soini was separated from the blue of Espoo – Soini considers his separation illegal

The Espoo Blue Government deplores Soini’s activities in the municipal election campaign and deplores the association’s interests.

Basic Finns former chairman Timo Soini is separated from the blue of Espoo, says the local newspaper Westway.

The Espoo Blue Government deplores Soini’s activities in the municipal election campaign and deplores the association’s interests.

According to the magazine, the reason for the dismissal is, among other things, that Soini appeared with two candidates of Liike Nyt in newspaper and streetside advertisements. The ads use the old collective image of those three people.

Soini himself is not a candidate in the municipal elections.

Länsiväylä says that the blue of Espoo will also announce that it will resign from the activities of its council group until the end of the year. In practice, there are no more people on the council who are in the ranks of the Espoo blues.

Soini considers its separation from the blue of Espoo illegal.

Soini writes on his blogthat the dismissal is unlawful because he has not been heard or contacted. Soini says he will respond to a request for clarification in accordance with the rules, if he receives one.