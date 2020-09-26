Parties Justice Minister Henriksson does not support mask coercion: “I do not think the coronavirus will leave with a fine”

According to Henriksson, the government should consider ways to help the restaurant and tourism industry.

Minister of Justice and the chairman of the Swedish People’s Party Anna-Maja Henriksson is very critical of the introduction of a mask obligation in Finland.

Professor of International Law and Human Rights Martin Scheinin repeated on Friday at HS in August assessment, according to which a mask compulsion would be easy to enroll in the Infectious Diseases Act.

In Germany, France, Spain and Austria, among others, fines can be imposed if you do not wear the mask on public transport. In Finland, a recommendation on the use of the mask in shopping malls, shops and museums came into force this week in the Helsinki metropolitan area. In the past, the recommendation has concerned public transport.

“It’s a foreign idea to me to make the use of a mask mandatory. I cannot assess whether that would even be possible under the Constitution. I really don’t want a society where cops would fine citizens because they don’t have a mask on their face. A person cannot even use it if there is asthma, for example, ”says Henriksson in an interview with HS.

“I don’t think the coronavirus starts with a fine.”

Henriksson says that the mask coercion has not been clarified in the Ministry of Justice, as it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. He believes that over time, people will begin to learn how to use the mask. According to him, however, there is much room for improvement in information.

Government new restaurants are to be decided restrictions next Tuesday.

Henriksson says the new restrictions could be fatal for restaurants and tourism. He says the government needs to discuss in depth the grounds on which austerity measures will be introduced if taken. “We have to go through exactly what the effectiveness of the tightening is.”

He says the government must also carefully consider whether more support should be given to restaurants and tourism.

“We need to look at ways to help and see how much undivided support there is still.”

Henriksson says that the entry thresholds are likely to remain the same until internal border controls end in late November and Finland moves to testing-based entry.

Henriksson was elected chairman of the RKP for a further term on Saturday at a party meeting in Vantaa.

Henriksson said at the meeting that the party does not fully support the government’s proposal for the reform of social and health services, which came from a round of statements on Friday.

“The round of opinions ended yesterday, and we already know that it contains a lot of critical voices. Every ruling party should take statements seriously. I can already say at this stage that the RKP will not accept the financing model for social and health care in its current form, ”Henriksson said in his speech.

According to Henriksson, the funding model must not penalize vibrant regions that have invested and managed their health well and therefore have a healthier population.

“Yes, we will find a solution, as we did with the separate solution for Helsinki and Uusimaa, and for securing linguistic rights in the SOTE reform.”