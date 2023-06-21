Parties | Jani Mäkelä as chairman of the parliamentary group of fundamental Finns

Jenna Simula from Oulu was elected as the first vice-president and Wille Rydman from Helsinki as the second vice-president.

Basic Finns an MP has been elected as the new chairman of the parliamentary group Jani Mäkelä. The parliamentary group tells about it in its press release.

Mäkelä is a third-term MP from Lappeenranta. Last term, he served as vice-chairman of a parliamentary group and vice-chairman of a large committee, among other things.

A member of parliament from the second term was elected as the first vice-president Jenna Simula From Oulu and as the second vice-president, a member of parliament in the third term Will Rydman from Helsinki.

The former chairmen of the Basic Finns parliamentary group Lulu Wrist, Vilhelm Junnila and Mari Rantanen moved to ministerial positions.