Parties | “It’s my own fault” – HS sat down the young stars of the center and basic Finns for market coffees: It became clear why one’s party shines and the other is dragging its feet

Miko Bergbom and Aleksi Sandroos made an effort in politics from the youth center in Sastamala. A native Finn, Bergbom became a member of parliament and a Tiktok star. Sandroos, who lives in the center, on the other hand, has a task that seems impossible: to keep the center alive.

EIt happened last Midsummer.

The coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats completed the government program. The most right-wing government in post-war Finland started his work.

No longer was a bourgeois government assembled around the coalition and the center, but a right-wing government between the coalition and basic Finns.

How did this happen?