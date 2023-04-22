Parties | Information about further plans is expected from Saariko in the center

According to STT’s survey of district leaders, Saariko has broad support to continue as chairman.

The center the chairman Annika Saarikon there are extra expectations for Saturday’s speech at the party council meeting.

The meeting, which starts in the morning, will be opened by Saariko’s political overview, and it would be quite surprising if he did not bring up his plans at the forefront of the party.

He said after the center’s defeat in the parliamentary election that he would evaluate his own position in the center’s leadership “during the spring”. Of course, there is still spring left, but the timing would be suitable for the news.

The center has strongly signaled that it will not aspire to join the government this election period, but will remain in the opposition.

On the island has broad support for continuing as chairman, according to STT’s survey of district managers. It is not considered Saariko’s fault for the landslide defeat in the election, but according to the party field, the poor election result requires a deeper examination. The survey was conducted during Easter.

Saarikko has served as the chairman of the center since September 2020. At that time, he challenged the candidate for a further term in the presidential race Katri Kulmuninwho had resigned as finance minister in June due to the uproar over communication training.

Kulmuni had only had time to be chairman for a year, as he was elected to the leadership of the party at an extraordinary party meeting in September 2019 Juha Sipilä successor.

The statutory party meeting will be held next year. Saarikko could leave his position earlier, as the center will hold an extra party meeting in the fall. The party’s presidential candidate for next year’s election will be chosen at the meeting.

The meeting of the party council will be held in Pasila, Helsinki.